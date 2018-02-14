Ballet student travels off island for new perspective

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A young dancer is flying to Salt Lake City, Utah this week.

According to Mary Beth Loewen, owner of Next Step dance studio, the 12-year-old will participate in the Youth America Grand Prix, which will include a regional qualifying competition and classes.

She says travel is common for dancers in the Lower 48, but less so in some of the remote communities in Alaska, and it’s a chance for the aspiring ballerina to push her skills further.

Bianni Penaloza says that’s a goal. She wants to develop her range as a dancer, which is something ballet calls for anyway.

“I have to work to my full potential and I grow so much doing dance in all categories of my life.”

Bianni leaves with Loewen on Thursday, and they return this weekend.