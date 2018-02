Mitch Borden/KMXT

Last Thursday morning, the captain of the fishing vessel Bering Hunter requested a medevac from the Coast Guard for a 25-year-old man on the crew. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and its crew were deployed and found the ship 60 miles southwest of Cold Bay.

When the Jayhawk arrived, the wind was blowing 23-mph. The Coast Guard aircrew was able to safely hoist the ailing man and transported him to Cold Bay where emergency medical services were waiting for them.