Injured bear is wandering just outside City of Kodiak

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

An injured bear has been spotted wandering between the City of Kodiak and Dead Man’s Curve.

That’s according to Alaska Department of Fish and Game wildlife biologist John Crye.

“It’s an adult bear. It’s probably 5 to 10 years old. And it seems to have an injured back foot, but it’s still able to get around and everything. It’s very sleepy. We’ve moved it a few times, and it will go off maybe 20 yards and then go back to sleep.”

He says it’s unclear what could have hurt the animal, but it’s no more or less dangerous than any other bear, and it’s still best to keep a safe distance.

“We’ve had some calls where photographers are getting a little too close and pushing the bear, which is not really legal. It’s harassing wildlife.”

He says people should view the bear from at least 100 yards and leave the bear with an escape route.

Local authorities are keeping tabs on the bear, and Crye says the injury doesn’t appear to be life threatening.