Kodiak puts hold on fisheries analyst services

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The community may be without a fisheries analyst for a while, at least until the City of Kodiak and Kodiak Island Borough work out their budgets.

Two city representatives attended what was scheduled to be a meeting of the city and borough’s joint Fisheries Work Group yesterday. Without a quorum, the meeting became more of an informational session instead.

One piece of information they shared was the end to the fisheries analyst’s contract. The analyst in the past has provided representation for Kodiak on the regulatory side of fisheries and helped interpret that part of the fisheries world.

During public comment, fisherman Alexus Kwachka said it’s a bad time for Kodiak to lose someone to fill that role.

“We’re gonna have a constant battle of push and pull of what people’s needs are in the state. Southeast needs king salmon. Western gulf’s talking about going into a bottom fishery to kind of replace the lack of [Pacific cod]. That gonna mean more interaction with king salmon. There’s just gonna be a constant struggle going on.”

City councilman Whiddon described the end of the contract as more of a hiatus than anything else.

“I fully agree we need somebody to guide us through this, and I don’t foresee this vacancy being a long-term thing. Our budget will be done by May. I think the borough’s probably the same time frame. Something like that. So, it comes right down right now to just looking at really, really difficult decisions to how we allocate very, very limited resources.”

The city and borough have contracted with fisheries analyst Heather McCarty for the last 4 years. She attended the fisheries work group meeting yesterday, and it’ll be her last one until further notice.

Kodiak Island Borough Assemblymen Scott Smiley and Andy Schroeder were both absent.