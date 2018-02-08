Koniag acquires company that services the Alaska oil industry

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak Archipelago’s Native Corporation, Koniag, recently acquired the company Glacier Services Incorporated, which creates software for oil companies. This is the second company Koniag owns that provides services to the oil industry.

Ron Unger is the current CEO of Koniag, he says one of the reasons the corporation acquired Glacier Services was its values align with Alutiiq culture.

“One of Koniag’s core values is sharing the catch and what we’ve found is that companies that have that sharing value become very much excited about contributing to the broader Koniag mission, which is sharing and contributing to the lives of our shareholders.”

In a press release, Koniag says with new land being opened for oil exploration and development, this is a good time to acquire Glacier Services since it serves the oil industry. Unger says the profits Glacier Services generates will help Koniag provide benefits for its shareholders.