An outside researcher may be hired to drill down on the issue of consolidation

Mitch Borden/KMXT

At its regular meeting last night, the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly directed the borough manager to begin looking for a consultant to research the pros and cons of the borough consolidating its government with the City of Kodiak.

John Whiddon, a councilman on the Kodiak City Council, came to the meeting to ask the assembly, as a private citizen, to postpone voting on the resolution. He wants the city to be more involved in the process because he feels like it’s been left out.

“I personally hadn’t taken a position for or against consolidation. I believe we should continually look for ways to gain efficiencies and reduce cost, but so far I’ve heard no rational or logic or rationale from the borough assembly as to why this makes sense during this time of budget constraints. To be successful you will need the support of the city and staff”

Assemblywoman Julie Kavanaugh moved to postpone the vote because she wanted to make sure the assembly reached out to the city council.

“I don’t know that the assembly has had an open and fair discussion with how they feel about it. I’ve heard through other people how they feel about it, but I haven’t had that discussion with them face-to-face and that bothers me.”

Other assembly members felt delaying the decision was inappropriate. Assemblywoman Rebecca Skinner claimed the assembly had repeatedly reached out to the city since it began looking into consolidation over a year ago. In 2016 borough residents voted to direct the borough to look into combing the governments.

“I do find it disingenuous if anyone on the city side is claiming that either they didn’t know or that we didn’t attempt to reach out or work with them or ask them to participate in this process.”

Assemblyman Scott Smiley, on the other hand, was sympathetic towards how the city council feels.

“They already feel disenfranchised. First, because it was put on the ballot without any information to them and, secondly, much of the discussion has not involved the city. I mean, we had joint work sessions where it was mentioned and dropped in less than three minutes. It wasn’t a discussion and to pretend it was is wrong.”

The borough clerk pointed out that consolidation had been scheduled to be discussed with the city at joint work sessions before and after the vote on consolidation. Assemblywoman Kavanaugh withdrew her motion after hearing this.

Even though she disagreed with postponing the vote, Assemblywoman Skinner wants the borough to collaborate on the project with the city, if it’s willing.

“I do expect that we will reach out to the city and attempt to incorporate them into the process of getting the consultant and whatever needs to be done there.”

The resolution passed 5-0. Assemblyman Andrew Schroeder was absent and Assemblyman Matthew Van Daele recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest. The resolution did not specify how much money the borough would spend on the consultant.

The borough manager will begin developing a request for proposal and soliciting bids for the project.