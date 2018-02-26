Power outages plague Kodiak

Mitch Borden/KMXT

High winds are causing some residents of Kodiak to lose power. Darron Scott the CEO and President of the Kodiak Electric Association says a number of trees have fallen on power lines, which are causing the outages throughout the region including in the City of Kodiak.

KEA has had to delay its crews from making necessary repairs because it’s too dangerous for workers to be out in the storm. Scott says gusts have been measured at around 80 mph on Pillar Mountain. Once the storm calms, repair crews will return to work.

Scott says it’s hard to tell when power will be restored to all KEA customers.