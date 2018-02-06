Talk of the Rock: Internet Connectivity and the Alaska Rug Company

On this week’s Talk of the Rock, we chat with Alutiiq Museum Development Assistant Jeff Garcie.

He joined staff in 2017 as part of the federally-funded Digital Inclusion Corps, which aims to build digital knowledge and broadband infrastructure in rural areas. He looks back at the program and what’s happened during his time working with the villages.

Then, we talk with one artist, Anita Shane, who works with her husband out of a decommissioned cannery on Kodiak Island. They’re behind the Alaska Rug Company, which specializes in rugs and other nautical décor woven out of fishing line and rope.