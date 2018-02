Talk of the Rock: School Safety

On today’s Talk of the Rock, we talk about school safety in light of the recent violent incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Feb 14, where a school shooter killed 17 people.

Joining are Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintended Larry LeDoux, Kodiak Middle School Principal Melissa Haffeman, Kodiak High School Principal Mel LeVan, and Lieutenant DJ Clumpner with the Kodiak Police Department.