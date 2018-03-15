Alaska Fisheries Report – March 15, 2018

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

On this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, the governor and lieutenant governor sent a letter to the federal government asking for a fisheries disaster declaration for the 2018 Pacific cod fishery in the Gulf of Alaska. Also, in Kodiak area state waters, big boats are capped off at 50 percent of the pot cod allocation, leaving the smaller boats to collect the remaining guideline harvest level.

Then, in Sitka, a group of fishermen is looking at mapping the rise and fall of the ocean floor in order to scope out their target species.

We had help from KIYU’s Tim Bodony in Galena, KCAW’s Emily Kwong in Sitka, and KUCB’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska.