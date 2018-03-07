Arts Council brings Mary Poppins to Kodiak stage

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Arts Council production of Mary Poppins is in the middle of its two weekend runs. It played last weekend and will return on Friday.

“I watched a lot of Downton Abbey.”

That’s Jared Griffin describing how he perfected his English accent for his role of Bert in the musical. Actor Dick Van Dyke is famous for the Cockney accent he put on when he portrayed the chimney sweep in the 1964 Disney movie.

Griffin says Kodiak’s version of Mary Poppins a little more serious in its themes and in the depth it focuses on family relationships. It’s based on the books by P.L. Travers. But Bert remains a comic character. Griffin says that’s new for him. He usually chooses the dramatic roles.

“I don’t think I’m a very serious kind of person, so it’s fun to pretend that, so I feel with Bert it’s just almost like if Jared popped in 1910 England, what would Jared do?”

The answer is: defy gravity.

Griffin says there’s one scene where he puts on a harness and walks up the walls and along the ceiling.

The musical runs Friday and Saturday in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium at 7 p.m. Its last showing is a matinee performance on Sunday.