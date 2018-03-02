Borough to seek public input on future of Killarney Hills parcel

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough is asking for feedback on what to do with Woody Way Field.

The Kodiak Island Borough Assembly approved putting the Killarney Hills parcel up for sale, and a master plan will inform its ultimate decision.

The Borough Community Development Department held a meeting yesterday for agencies and organizations with an interest in the possible development, such as other borough departments and realtors.

It’s one in a series of public meetings the borough will hold as part of its master plan, and community development director Sara Mason said the community has input on what that looks like.

“If in the master planning process, what comes out is the public says that we need to retain 50 or 60 percent of what’s not wetlands for public use and perhaps the rest should be developed as residential or business or mixed use, the assembly can then go back and make the modification to retain that 8 acres or 2 acres or whatever they decide for public use.”

The hearing is one of four public meetings, to be followed by public hearings, which is just one stage before moving onto outlining possible next-steps over the next few months.