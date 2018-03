Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The halibut season begins at the end of March, and the organization that decides on quotas in American and Canadian waters is in disagreement.

The American side of the International Pacific Halibut Commission has therefore decided to determine its own catch limits for the United States. The discussion is now ongoing in Washington D.C.

Heather McCarty, who previously served as the Kodiak fisheries analyst, gave KMXT a rundown on the situation.