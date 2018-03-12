Kodiak Police Chief presents report on consolidation

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Recently, at a Kodiak City Council regular meeting, Kodiak Police Department ’s police chief Ronda Wallace gave a report on how consolidating the City of Kodiak with the Kodiak Island Borough could affect local law enforcement.

Wallace informed the council that the Alaska State Troopers have been facing reductions around the state. So far, she says, they’ve closed eight posts and don’t have the capabilities to serve all of the Alaska communities that need their support. Currently, the troopers provide law enforcement services to all the communities in the region outside of the city.

Wallace says if consolidation took place, the Kodiak Archipelago would possibly face a reduction in State Troopers, which could cause local villages to lose access to law enforcement. If that happens, Wallace wonders how the proposed consolidated government’s police department would handle the situation.

“The question remains would the new borough police department be lawful and or ethically required to respond to the villages to fill the gaps left by the troopers. Because these villages would be surrounded by the jurisdiction of the borough police department it is reasonably prudent to assume we would be legally bound and ethically obligated to provide services to the villages.”

According to Wallace’s research, consolidation would increase the number of people KPD responds to by 75 percent and would quintuple its patrol area. Expanding KPD’s service area to the entire road system alone would require the department to hire around 15 more officers, which would cost the combined government about $2 million dollars annually.

Creating a situation where KPD would have to serve the villages of the region would also put a lot of burdens on the small department that, currently, the State Troopers don’t face.

“Ranging from liabilities of chartering private air taxis, liabilities of not being able to respond to a crisis situation in a village in time, and liabilities of transporting a shackled prisoner on a small aircraft back to Kodiak.”

Chief Wallace ended her report to the city council by saying she can’t see how consolidation will be cost-effective especially when it comes to law enforcement.

No decisions have been made concerning consolidation. Currently, the Kodiak Island Borough is looking into hiring a consultant to do more research on how combining the two municipalities would affect the region.