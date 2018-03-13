Planning and Zoning Commission to look over marijuana cultivation facility permit and tsunami shelter plans

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Plans for a marijuana cultivation facility and a tsunami shelter are both items the Planning and Zoning Commission will look over at its work session Wednesday.

P & Z is responsible for taking a look at public land issues before they pass onto the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.

Kodiak resident Greg Egle is trying to get a conditional use permit for a marijuana cultivation facility in Bells Flats. As part of the requirement, he mailed out 35 notices to properties within 1500 of the property. According to the meeting packet, five returned: three in favor and one against. Staff is recommending that the conditional permit be approved.

P & Z will also look over a site plan review of the tsunami shelter and library in Chiniak, which burned down in the 2015 Twin Creeks fire. The borough is trying to replace the building in the same spot and install a new well pump house. Staff suggests P & Z approve the plans.

The Planning and Zoning Commission Work session will being at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Kodiak Island Borough Conference room.