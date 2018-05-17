City council calls for a review of the recent termination of Kodiak’s deputy city manager

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Kodiak City Council is calling for an investigation into the firing of Kodiak’s former deputy city manager, Matthew Van Daele.

“We want to make sure everything was done with fairness and protocol and procedure. And, so that’s why we’ve called for this.”

Pat Branson, Kodiak’ Mayor, says the council wants an independent third-party review so it can prove the city did nothing wrong by dismissing Van Daele.

“There are so many allegations out there that are completely unfounded about cover-ups, corruption, and incompetence.”

She says the council hasn’t settled on who’ll conduct the analysis, but it should be an individual separate from the city who’s experienced with human resource policies. Branson also says the council isn’t asking for the review because it doubts Van Daele should’ve been terminated.

On the contrary, she believes the investigation will show city residents that officials conducted themselves properly and made the right decision.

“Hopefully, it clears the air with what has gone on and it being done appropriately and fairly within human resource law and city code and protocol.”

Branson admits she’s not sure how much of the review’s findings will be shared with the public. The city’s limited, by law, in what it can discuss when it comes to personnel issues, according to Branson. But, the council wants as much information as possible to be made public because she says, that’s the whole point of the inquiry.

The council will discuss the third-party review at its upcoming regular meeting on May 24th, which will be held at 7:30 pm at the Kodiak Island Borough Building in assembly chambers.