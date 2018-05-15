Fisherman alleges halibut is wasted at Trident’s Kodiak plant

An Alaska blog by Craig Medred featured a post on Monday titled “Halibut Trash” which chastised the bottomfish trawl fishery and Trident Seafoods for alleged wasteful practices.

The blog highlighted a recent Facebook post by Alaska fisherman Erik Velsko which showed photos and video of halibut and other trawl-caught bottomfish he suspected were headed for the grinder at Trident’s Kodiak plant.

The post criticized Seattle-based Trident for grinding up smaller halibut and other bottom fish bycatch into fish meal, a popular ingredient in the lucrative pet food industry, at their Kodiak plant.

Alaska commercial and recreational fishermen began targeting halibut in March [3/24].

This year the fishery has been restricted due to conservation concerns.

Trident is the largest seafood company in the United States and is heavily invested in Alaska.

Currently, fishermen are being paid about $5 per pound for headed and gutted halibut. In grocery stores, halibut is selling for upwards of $20 per pound.

At last check, Velsko’s post has been shared around 500 times.

Trident Seafoods was contacted for this story but could not be reached before deadline.