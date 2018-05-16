Wells Fargo is closing one of its branches in Kodiak

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Wells Fargo location in the City of Kodiak on Mill Bay Rd, near Safeway, is closing. A letter was recently sent to customers of the branch informing them that operations will officially cease at noon on August 15th.

There are currently two Wells Fargo branches in Kodiak’s city limits. So, Wells Fargo clients will be able to access the services in-person banking provides after the Mill Bay location is shut down. Wells Fargo stated in its letter that the closure was due to a routine evaluation, which can result in the opening or closing of a branch.

KMXT reached out to the Wells Fargo’s district manager who oversees Kodiak’s locations about the decision to close the Mill Bay branch. But, they didn’t reply by the airing of this story.

Editors Note: This article previously stated KMXT reached out to the Wells Fargo regional director in charge of Kodiak, but KMXT actually contacted the district manager who oversees Kodiak’s Wells Fargo branches.