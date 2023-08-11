Kirsten Dobroth

NOAA outlines sweeping plan to boost the nation’s seafood industry

Kirsten Dobroth August 10, 2023

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has released a sweeping five-year plan to prioritize and promote the country’s commercial fishing industry.  Commercial fishing vessels docked in the St. Paul Harbor in Kodiak; Feb. 6, 2023 (Brian Venua/KMXT) NOAA Fisheries announced its National Seafood Strategy on Wednesday. The agency said in a press release that the plan will “outline the direction” …

Kodiak joins online public health dashboard

Kirsten Dobroth August 3, 2023

Kodiak is now part of an online initiative to make public health data across the country more accessible to local communities.  Kodiak is the second city in Alaska to join the City Health Dashboard (Brian Venua/KMXT) The City Health Dashboard was created by New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine, and includes everything from rates of diabetes to broadband connectivity. …

Public comment period open for renewal of Kodiak Spaceport’s land agreement

Kirsten Dobroth July 28, 2023

Alaska Aerospace, which owns and operates the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Kodiak’s Narrow Cape, wants to renew its land agreement in the area for another 30 years. The land management agreement allows the company to launch rockets and conduct other testing from the Pasagshak area – near the end of the island’s road system.  Kodiak’s Spaceport is one of the …

Thousands of Alaskans and some collectables from Kodiak make their way to ‘Antiques Roadshow’ taping

Kirsten Dobroth July 25, 2023

Thousands of Alaskans brought relics to this month’s taping of Antiques Roadshow in Anchorage; that’s the long-running PBS television show where experts appraise everything from family heirlooms to thrift store finds during stops in cities around the country. It was the show’s first visit to Alaska, and a handful of Kodiak residents made the trip with their own items. Charlie …

Alaska’s seafood industry could see boost from federal farm bill

Kirsten Dobroth July 21, 2023

Lawmakers in Washington D.C. are currently negotiating the details of this year’s farm bill reauthorization, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski says Alaska’s commercial fishermen could see a boost from the bill. The senator introduced legislation this week that would prioritize food security and small-scale food producers in the state – including Alaska’s seafood industry. “Our seafood industry deserves to have some …

Tsunami advisory lifted for Kodiak after 7.2 magnitude quake hits near Sand Point

Kirsten Dobroth July 16, 2023

Updated 12:30 a.m. The Kodiak Police Department sounded the all clear at 12:30 a.m., after a tsunami warning was initially issued by NOAA’s Tsunami Warning Center for communities across the Aleutian Chain, including Kodiak Island, shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday evening. The warning was later downgraded to an advisory. Seismologists initially said the main quake was a 7.3 shake, it …

