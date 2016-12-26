Stewart McDonald Finalist for National Superintendent of the Year Award

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Island Borough School District Superintendent is set to move on this coming summer, but he won’t leave his current position without recognition.

Stewart McDonald is one of four finalists for the 2017 National Superintendent of the Year Award, a 30-year program that acknowledges leaders in education across the country.

McDonald has served for nine years in his current position, but is a 25-year veteran of education on both the teaching and administration front. The Alaska Superintendents Association named him as 2017 Superintendent of the Year this last summer and that qualified him for the national award through the School Superintendent Association, or AASA.

The other three finalists are Barbara Jenkins in Orlando, Florida, James Merrill in Cary, North Carolina, and Matthew Utterback in Milwaukie, Oregon.

The school or district from which the winner graduated high school will also benefit. AASA will grant a $10,000 college scholarship to a student from that area on behalf of the National Superintendent of the Year. For McDonald that would be Orange Park High School in Orange Park, Florida

AASA will announce the official recipient of the award at its National Conference on Education in March, to take place in New Orleans, Louisiana.