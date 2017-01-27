Coast Guard Medevacs Fisherman North of Cold Bay

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Coast Guard medevac’d a man from a vessel 60 nautical miles north of Cold Bay Thursday afternoon.

A crewmember aboard the fishing vessel American Dynasty was suffering from symptoms of appendicitis, and watchstanders sent a rescue team from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak to the location.

Once there, the Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew hoisted and transported the 59-year-old man to Cold Bay. Guardian Flight personnel then flew the man to Anchorage for further care.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the weather at the time was 20-mph winds with six to eight-foot seas and four miles of visibility.