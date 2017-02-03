Turning Scrap Metal Into Word Art

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

First Friday today brings with it another round of local talent, and that includes a couple who turns metal scraps into word art.

Miranda Stohl explains she and her husband search the junk yard for unique car hoods and doors, wash them, and cut them into their desired size and shape.

They then spray them so that the surface can be marked with chalk, and that’s where Stohl’s text design comes in. She says her husband cuts the metal and she does the word art.

“We have sketchbooks filled with all our favorite words, kind of playing with what they would look like when they come to life. All of the colors are the original car colors, so we don’t alter any color, and we think the imperfections of that add to their character.”

Stohl says she likes the rustic aesthetic. The duo’s art will be exhibited at the Fly By tonight.

Also participating in First Friday are the Frame Shop, the Alutiiq Museum, and the Kodiak Public Library Association which, together with the Kodiak Arts Council, are exhibiting entries to the Altered Book Art Show in the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium lobby.