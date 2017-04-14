Federal Waters Open for Central Gulf of Alaska Pot Gear Season

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Vessels using pot gear in Kodiak will need to fish in either the Kodiak Area state waters Pacific cod season or the Central Gulf of Alaska pot gear A season.

Both are now open, but according to a news release from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game, fishermen will need to choose between state waters – 0 to 3 nautical miles – or federal waters – 3 to 200 nautical miles. Or at least exchange one for the other.

According to the release, vessels should invalidate their licenses for state waters and deliver their haul before entering another Pacific cod season. The state waters opened for the Pacific cod season on March 2, and the federal waters opened April 6. The Kodiak Area parallel Pacific cod pot gear fishery will remain closed.