Saturday Brings a Day of Teaching, Art, and Culture

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

A symposium this week will combine education and art.

The Munartet Project, a collaboration of the Kodiak Island Borough School District, Kodiak College, Kodiak Arts Council, and the Alutiiq Museum, encourages an arts and cultures approach to teaching. That’s according to Joanne Knight, Arts and Cultures Coordinator with the school district.

She says during the symposium this weekend, community members and teaching artists will put on presentations and focus on various forms of art, including music and dancing.

“The island-wide arts and culture symposium is an inaugural event that invites people from all over Kodiak who have an interest in arts and cultures of our area to join and celebrate and learn from each other. It’s just designed to bring and have a place for people to get together to share what’s important to them about keeping the arts and cultures alive and strong in our school system.”

The symposium, on Saturday, will fill the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium with performances and lectures from 9 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Included will be the Power of Music, Improv- Imagination on Stage and performances from the Kodiak Alutiiq Dancers and the Filipino American Dancers.

There will be activities for kids, too, like making fish prints and Alutiiq masks.