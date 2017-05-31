Alaska Fisheries Report – June 1, 2017

Maggie Wall/KMXT

Salmon, salmon, salmon. It’s that time of the year in Alaska as fishermen gear up and head out to the grounds.

Kodiak’s sockeye season opens early thanks to roughly 46,000 fish passing through the Karluk River weir all in one day. The fish must have been crammed into the river like sardines in a can.

The Bristol Bay is the world’s largest sockeye fishery we’ll have a look at predictions and projections for the upcoming season.

A sad note…the Copper River king fishery claims the life of a Bothell, Washington man.

And we finish up with a different kind of Coast Guard story. Not a rescue, but a recycle. One of the Coast Guard ships that enforced fisheries regulations in Alaska’s waters was transferred to the Vietnam Coast Guard.

All that coming up on this week’s edition of the Alaska Fisheries Report.