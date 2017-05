Maggie Wall – KMXT

Salmon season opens with southeast-troll-caught kings worth twice the value of a barrel of oil.

We’ll look at the forecast for salmon around the state, including the Nushagak River which supports one of the largest king runs in the world.

The price of crab quotas is on the rise, but new rules cut into crew shares.

And we throw in a special King Crab song just for fun.

All that coming up on this week’s edition of the Alaska Fisheries Report.