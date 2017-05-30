Kayla Desroches/KMXT

He’s 29 years old, cute, and hairy, and he hung out downtown this weekend.

KMXT dropped by to meet one of the more popular attractions at Crab Fest 2017.

Domingo leans over the railing to meet some little girls who’ve come to say hello.

On an island famed for its native animals, like the bear, and some introduced ones, like the mountain goat, some locals have also tried their hand at introducing horses to the Kodiak climate.

If you haven’t guessed by now, Domingo is a horse.

And Julie Kavanaugh is his owner.

She stands under a tent to the side of the pen, surrounded by crayons and pieces of paper for coloring, another entertainment for the kids at the Kodiak State Fair & Rodeo booth.

Kavanaugh says Domingo was born on Kodiak Island, and she bought him from another local owner.

“The only people that actually breed horses on the island are a couple of the ranchers out the road, and so our family’s been riding horses and owning horses in Kodiak for about maybe 25 years now. It’s just a good way to keep kids busy and out of trouble and teach ‘em responsibility.”

Kavanaugh says last year they revitalized the petting zoo at Crab Fest, and it was so popular, that they decided to hold it every day of Crab Fest this year.

As for the horse, he nudges whoever is within nose-reach. “He’s bored,” Kavanaugh explains, and Domingo declines to comment further on the matter.

Kavanaugh says the other featured animals include chickens, goats, rabbits, and a mule.