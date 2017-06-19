Borough Assembly Renews Providence Hospital Lease

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Last week, the Kodiak Island Borough renewed the hospital lease with Providence Health & Services Alaska.

Providence and the borough have held the agreement on Providence Kodiak Island Medical Center since 1997.

At the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly regular meeting Thursday night, Borough Manager Michael Powers said the document is the product of about a year and a half of negotiations.

Assemblyman Scott Smiley praised both sides for their hard work.

“I also think that it has proven to be a learning experience for the assembly and for the staff in the borough in how to do a good contract.”

Assemblyman Larry LeDoux gave Powers credit for his role.

“When he stepped into this position, the hospital contract among others was handed to him, and it’s been a very complicated contract. And what made it really complicated was previous management of leases. And I want to commend the manager for planning ahead and working with Providence to create a lease that’s manageable and fair.”

The motion carried 7 – 0, and cemented Providence’s occupancy of the salmon colored structure for another ten years.