Kodiak Local Reappointed to Alaska Aerospace Corporation Board

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Governor Bill Walker announced 42 appointments to Boards and Commissions last week.

One of the reappointments is Kodiak’s Thomas Walters to the Aerospace Corporation Board of Directors.

The Alaska Aerospace Corporation runs a launch facility in Pasagshak and contracts with both private companies and government entities. It’s participated in missile defense tests with the U.S. Department of Defense’s Missile Defense Agency.

Walters holds the Kodiak Resident / Private Sector seat on the corporation’s board of directors. According to his bio, Walters is a former United States Air Force Combat Rescue Pilot and now owns Kodiak Alaska Beach Enterprise. He will serve on the board until 2021.