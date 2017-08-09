Baranov Museum Hires Collections Manager

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

An active member of the Alutiiq language scene in Kodiak has joined the Baranov Museum staff as collections manager.

Michael Bach previously worked at the Alutiiq Museum and taught an Alutiiq language immersion preschool with the Sun’aq Tribe.

He says his time at the Alutiiq Museum ended with the grant that funded his employment, and he’s glad to return to museum life.

He says in his new position he’ll be overseeing the Baranov collections and archives.

“Collections you can easily imagine the objects, like stone lamps or clothing, and then archives are primarily documents and photos. So, being able to work with the really broad collection that’s at the Baranov Museum is a real privilege ‘cause I can see pieces of Kodiak history dating back to time immemorial.”

Bach is in his second week and says he’s been spending time getting to know the museum files, both digital and hard copy.