Board of Education Meets for Pre-Start-of-School Regular Meeting

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Classes begin at the end of the month, but some staff positions in the Kodiak Island Borough School District remain unfilled. At its regular meeting tonight, the Board of Education will look over some remaining items to attend to before the start of the school year.

One is contracting out for special education teachers.

In a letter to the school board, Director of Special Services Geoff Smith writes that the district was unable to fill several special education positions this year. Instead, the board will consider an agreement with the Southeast Regional Resource Center to fill those jobs.

Another contract on the agenda is the Migrant Literacy Grant award, aimed at improving the reading comprehension skills of migrant children and their families. The school district can spend the roughly $13,400 award on things like book purchases and family-literacy events.

Another contract is aimed at elementary school children’s physical well being: the Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. The roughly $9,000 is aimed at encouraging a whole foods diet by providing kids with free fruits and vegetables outside of regular eating hours.

The school board will also consider the adoption of the Fiscal Year 19 Capital Improvement Plan list, which includes repairs to the Main Elementary elevated walkway and replacement of the Kodiak Middle School boiler.

The regular meeting tonight will begin at 7 p.m. in the Board of Education Conference Room in the old high school wing.