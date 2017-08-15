Dog Eared Reads – Episode 25

Featured in this episode of Dog Eared Reads is a book review by Bob Ross, a reading from Sara Loewen’s Gaining Daylight by Sara Persselin, a repeat of Taten’s 2015 interview with fermentist Sandor Katz, and news and tips from KPLA.
