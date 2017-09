Coming up this week on the Alaska Fisheries report, Bristol Bay’s Nushagak King run wasn’t quite as poor as on one sonar site determined. The inaccuracy may have been partly due to a design flaw.

And, Kodiak is preparing to fight back against what it sees as a major threat to its commercial salmon fishery.

We had help from KDLG’s Dave Bendinger and Avery Lill in Dillingham.