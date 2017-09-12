Assembly Candidate Profile: Terry Haines

Mitch Borden/KMXT

There are eight people running for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly this year. To help our listeners get to know the candidates, KMXT will be airing profiles of them every Tuesday and Thursday leading up to the election. KMXT sat down with Terry Haines to discuss why he wants to be on the borough assembly.

When he was 21, Terry Haines came to Kodiak for a vacation. He says he must still be on one since he’s still here, more than 30 years later.

Haines is a commercial fisherman. He also has a lot of experience working in local government. He says he served on the Kodiak City Council for eight years. Haines thinks that prepared him to be on the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly.

“To me, your role as an assembly member or city council member is to be a part of team Kodiak. The tax payers put that money down and they expect you to move forward in a reasonable and timely manner.”

Haines doesn’t like the idea of people playing politics. He says it’s crucial the assembly works together to find solutions to problems.

“I really do think that if you sit down and are committed to reasonable discourse you can come to a decision.”

The fishing industry is very important to him. Haines believes it’s key to expanding Kodiaks economy.

“My priorities are to always look forward to keeping Kodiak an viable economic community. You know I think that were kind of at a cross road here, and I really believe that our ability of our fishing fleet to diversify, to access different markets, to be able to fish more efficiently and for quality products. I think that can broaden our economy.”

Haines doesn’t think all his time will be spent on fishing issues though. He’s quite aware there are many other matters the assembly needs to address, like its finances.

“The funding that we’re likely to get from the state government and the federal government is not what we’ve been accustomed to over the two or three decades. And that is something that were going to be always addressing all the time.”

The election for the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly will be held on October 3rd. You can vote at your local polling place.