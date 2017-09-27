Coast Guard Cutter Crew Performs Medevac in Arctic Waters

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The U.S. Coast Guard medevac’d a man from a Chinese research vessel Saturday.

According to a coast guard press release, crew from the Coast Guard cutter Alex Haley performed the medevac offshore from Nome.

As stated in the press release, the Coast Guard received a request to send help to the vessel Xue Long, reporting a Chinese citizen on board had broken his arm. The Coast Guard advised the vessel to move towards Nome, and crew was able to meet the ship 25 nautical miles from the city and medevac the man.

The 283-foot Alex Haley is home ported in Kodiak and traveling Arctic waters as part of Operation Arctic Shield 2017. The initiative sends Coast Guard vessels and aircraft to complete missions in the far north region of the state.