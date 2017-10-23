Alutiiq Museum Holds Date Night With Danger

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Alutiiq Museum will hold a date night with danger Friday.

The annual event preps people to survive a hypothetical apocalypse using Alutiiq skills and objects.

One activity calls on couples to exercise their hand-eye coordination. Events specialist Christina Thompson says participants will learn to use a spear thrower called an atlatl.

“If you can imagine, you know the sticks that you use to throw tennis balls for dogs? It’s the same idea but with a spear, so it makes the spear go so much further, and so we’re gonna have an event set up with targets. We’ve made some really big animals from the Kodiak area.”

And if a spear thrower happens to sustain an injury, Date Night with Danger has a solution for that too: a plant-based salve making workshop.

Thompson says the workshop is one way for the Alutiiq Museum to reach out to an audience other than its regular members. She says staff is exploring the possibility of holding a date night in other communities for the same purpose.

“So, that’s what this is about is expanding our resources, getting involved with people in Anchorage, with people in Port Lions, with people in our own community, and making sure that they know that the Alutiiq Museum is a place they can come and enjoy themselves and not just learn some history.”

She says Date Night with Danger is a hands-on event where people can experience Alutiiq culture. It begins Friday at 6 p.m. Tickets for members are $40 dollars per couple and $50 for non-members.