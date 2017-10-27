Students gather in Kodiak to prepare for the future

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Students from all across the Kodiak archipelago are gathering in the city of Kodiak for the Kodiak Area Native Association’s annual Transitional Age Youth Event, also called the TAY Event. It started on Tuesday and ends on Saturday. The local nonprofit partners with a lot of organizations to prepare students for life after high school.

“It’s just a time for students to plan for their futures and try and figure out what they want to do after high school and how to be prepared for life.”

That’s Hannah Dunbar. She’s the college and career guide for the Kodiak Island Borough School District and is part of the team organizing this year’s TAY Event. Dunbar says the gathering is for 6th – 12th graders and that the majority of the 40 students taking-part were flown in from rural schools.

Participants will learn how to write a resume, budget money, and they’ll also have the chance to observe some local professions. Dunbar says local fishermen will show students around their boats, some will get a tour of Bayside Fire Department, and others will get to see Kodiak Electric Association’s wind turbines.

The activities are supposed to help students figure out what they want to do after they graduate, says Dunbar.

“When they are in school growing up. They’re focused you know this is the curriculum we need to teach you as a high school freshman, but there is not much time to think about oh well what are your going to do after high school.”

The five-day event will conclude on Saturday with a college and career fair held at the Kodiak High School gym from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm. It’s open to the public and free. There will be representatives from a lot of colleges and universities in Alaska, as well as military recruiters and many local employers.