Brother Francis Shelter opens its doors to the community for a Thanksgiving meal

Mitch Borden/KMXT

Since the Brother Francis Shelter opened its doors in 1991, it’s served a Thanksgiving meal for Kodiak’s homeless every year. Monte Hawver, the shelter’s director, says the food can differ a little bit year to year, but it’s usually typical Thanksgiving fare.

“There’s always the staples, you know. Turkey and pumpkin pie and green bean casserole and things like that.”

The shelter will be open a little bit later than normal on Thanksgiving. That’s to let its patrons have some extra time to sleep in. Hawver thinks this time of year can be hard on people especially for those who have nowhere to go.

“The holidays bring out the sadness in lots of people and being homeless is definitely a time when you think of family, and think of years past, and think of better days. We can’t make up for family necessarily, but we can make things better than what they would be if we did nothing.”

St. Mary’s Catholic Church is providing most of the food for the meal and Providence Kodiak Island Counseling Center is also bringing some side dishes. Hawver estimates about 30 people will attend the shelter’s Thanksgiving. The meal is open to the entire community and will begin at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Brother Francis Shelter.