High school swimmer breaks own state record

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak high school swim team ended its season on a good note.

The season runs from August through November and they walked away from the state championship Saturday with a few different awards.

Assistant swim Coach Maggie Rocheleau says Marina Cummiskey was recognized as outstanding female swimmer of the year and Talon Lundquist as the male swimmer of the year.

Rochealeau says Lundquist also beat the state record.

“He set the record in 2014 as a freshman and then came back, and it was nice for him his senior year to go out and break that state record from that same event again.”

She says he swam the 200 yard individual medley relay in 1 minute and 50 seconds, two seconds less than his record.

While the season is now over, Rocheleau says many of the swimmers will join the swim club, the Kingfishers. That allows them to continue training and participate in swim meets off the island.