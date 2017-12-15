Baranov Museum opens modern art exhibit

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Baranov Museum recently unveiled an exhibit featuring modern, locally-created art.

Collections manager Michael Bach says after gathering the pieces for a few years, they finally had the right number to open “Works of Our Lifetime: A Collection of Modern Kodiak Artwork.”

“Obviously, a portion of our permanent exhibit is focused on the historic era and through our temporary exhibit, we’re hoping to show that we’re not just a museum that talks about what it was like in Kodiak 200 years ago or 150 years ago or 1000 years ago but instead the exhibits also portray what it’s like to live in Kodiak now.”

He says there are around 20 different items, which they were able to purchase through the Museums Alaska Art Acquisition Fund with support from the Rasmuson Foundation.

Bach says the exhibit will be up through the summer.