Cowboy event brings dutch oven cooking and themed carols

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Baptist Mission will kick off the first of December with a cowboy themed meal and performance.

Assistant executive director Kelli Foreman say the event is a nod to Kodiak’s cattle ranching history and the lifestyle of some of its current residents.

Foreman says she, like many local people, can trace their family histories back to ranching, farming, and a cowboy lifestyle.

“That hard work feel. I sometimes think about the Christmas time, being out there on the range with your animals – it gets that maybe nostalgic feel even that we have because a lot of us have come from those roots.”

She says they’ll invite community members to a staff-run performance with western inspired carols and treat them to a ranch style meal.

“Just the Dutch oven cooking, something that you’d have on a fire. The beans made with the bacon and smoked meat.”

The event begins Friday night at 6 p.m. at the Kodiak Baptist Mission’s heritage center across from Mission Beach.