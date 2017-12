Talk of the Rock: 2018 Pacific cod disaster declaration

On this week’s Talk of the Rock, you’ll hear about the Pacific cod decline, the North Pacific Fishery Management Council’s decision to reduce the quota, and the possible effects on the Kodiak community.

Host Kayla Desroches talks with fisheries analyst Heather McCarty about that and the city and borough’s letter seeking a disaster declaration for the fishery in the Gulf of Alaska.