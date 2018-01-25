Alaska Fisheries Report – January 25, 2018

Coming up this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, the tanner crab fishery opened in the Kodiak management area for the first time since 2013. Fishermen geared up to try their luck last week.

Also, the International Pacific Halibut Commission is meeting in Portland. IPHC is looking at the total allowable catch for halibut along the West Coast, and that’s likely to lead to some heated debate.

We had help from KBBI’s Aaron Bolton in Homer, KNBA’s Daysha Eaton in Anchorage, and KUCB’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska.