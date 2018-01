Sport fishing rolls over into winter through ice fishing

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Fishermen could see at least one upside to a frigid winter: solidly frozen lakes fit for ice fishing.

It could keep some residents busy as far as winter sports go.

KMXT sat down with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game Kodiak area management biologist for the sport fisheries division, Tyler Polum, to chat about ice fishing.