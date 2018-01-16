St. Mary’s School installs new stage

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

St. Mary’s school is holding another Kodiak Grind, a new talent show based on the Monthly Grind in Sitka, and they just got a new stage.

A few middle school students are working on the new stage. Seventh grader Alexa Lochman says it should be an easier task than taking apart the old one.

“This just looks like it’s kind of a puzzle. You just put it on and then you just twist it once, and it’s good. The other stage was a pain.”

She and the other students spent a few hours on that one.

St. Mary’s co-principal Brian Cleary says he may have thrown in some taco bell to sweeten the deal.

“It was a good exchange for their work. A lot of bolts in the old stage. I calculated there was over 500 bolts that they took out.”

And it was about time.

“Out with the old. The old stage was from East Elementary I believe 20 or so years ago, and it was very difficult to get in and out of the closet, and this new one is a little more portable. You can kind of hear the noise in the background. If you could see it, it looks like a tinker toy set.”

Cleary says the school received funds from the nonprofit organization, the Kodiak Community Foundation, for the stage and are installing it for the second Kodiak Grind.

“Last time we were a little short on acts and so, as we knew, Kodiak is pretty full of talented people and groups and so on and so forth, and so the acts are gonna be a little more varied this time around.”

He says students will still perform, but some local bands have signed up.

The upcoming Kodiak Grind is on Friday at 7 p.m. at St. Mary’s, and Cleary says a portion of the profits will go towards the Brother Francis Shelter.

In the interest of full disclosure, KMXT is partnering on the event to help out with sound and lighting.