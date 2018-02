Kayla Desroches/KMXT

Coming up on this week’s Alaska Fisheries Report, Alaska will receive recovery funds for the 2016 pink salmon season in the Gulf, but there are still a lot of unknowns surrounding their distribution. Also, Kodiak is losing its fisheries analyst. At least temporarily.

We had help from KRBD’s Maria Dudzak, KTOO’s Jacob Resneck, and the Northwest News Network’s John Ryan.