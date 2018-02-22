Coast Guard medevacs fisherman 60 miles northeast of Cold Bay

Mitch Borden/KMXT

On Tuesday afternoon, the Coast Guard received a report that a 44-year-old man was suffering a stroke on the fishing vessel Golden Alaska. A Coast Guard aircrew and an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter responded to the call and found the boat 60 miles northeast of Cold Bay.

The man was safely hoisted into the Jayhawk and was taken to Cold Bay. When the aircrew arrived on scene seas were around three feet and the wind was blowing about 15 mph. In Cold Bay, the 44-year-old man was then transferred to emergency medical services and taken to Anchorage for further care.