The Kodiak City Council discusses the proposed Alutiiq Ancestral Memorial Park

Mitch Borden/KMXT

The Alutiiq Museum is working on building a small park in downtown Kodiak to honor the region’s Alutiiq heritage and culture. At the Kodiak city council work session last night, April Laktonen Councellor, the Alutiiq museum’s executive director, presented an update on the museum’s fundraising efforts and touched on a potential memorandum of agreement with the city.

The proposed site of the park would be on a small parcel of land the city owns. If approved by the council, the MOA would allow the museum to progress with its plans for the space. So far, the museum’s raised about $68,000 for the project and needs $100,000 more to reach its goal.

Laktonen Councellor says the project’s getting the support from local native corporations. In one instance, much more than expected.

“We were also very surprised with one of the donations of one of our smaller native corporations, Akhiok-Kaguyak Incorporated. We asked for them to donate $1000 dollars to the memorial and they came back with a $10,000 donation which has already been paid. So, we’re very proud to have the backing of our native community in this.”

If everything goes as planned, Laktonen Councellor says she’d like to break ground on the park this spring, but to do that an MOA will be needed. After some discussion, the council reached a consensus to move forward with the agreement.

The proposed MOA will be reviewed by city staff and be presented at a city council regular meeting to be voted on in the near future.