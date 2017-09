Coming up this week on the Alaska Fisheries Report, conservation concerns about king salmon has put a damper on sport fishing in Southeast over the last few months. But fishermen will get another crack at reeling them in soon enough. And this time keeping them.

Also, where do nets go after they’ve served their purpose? As it turns out, in Unalaska, they’re headed next to Scandinavia for recycling.

We had help from the Alaska Energy Desk’s Zoe Sobel in Unalaska and KHNS’s Abbey Collins in Haines.