Maritime Museum Makes Progress on Exhibit Construction

Kayla Desroches/KMXT

The Kodiak Maritime Museum has settled on the shelter design for its future Thelma C exhibit.

The refurbished seiner Thelma C is one of the fleet of vessels built directly after the 1964 earthquake and tsunami. The museum fixed it up back in 2012.

Museum executive director Toby Sullivan says it’s about ready for display, although it’ll never be seaworthy again.

He says the vessel is now in storage on Near Island and should be up for exhibit downtown at the spit by Crab Fest 2018.

“That boat will be mounted in a specially constructed cradle … which is made of galvanized steel. And then over it there will be a pavilion which will be open on all sides, but the roof will protect the boat from rain and snow and the elements.”

He says on Tuesday, the museum board settled on a simple and affordable pavilion design.

“We have a building which will be basically eight upright pillars, four pillars parallel to each other, and the boat will sit in between it, and then a roof over the top that’s made of steel, and I think it’ll serve the purpose and it’ll look good too.”

Sullivan says Friend Contractors is making the structure, and now the company can move forward on ordering the material.